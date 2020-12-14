 

Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam A New Legacy'

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 18:51  |  60   |   |   

Fans can submit their best video game ideas and join free coding workshops with Microsoft

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. and Warner Bros. are tipping off an epic partnership, celebrating the release of the new movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy," coming in 2021. The campaign launch teams up Xbox with basketball champion and cultural icon LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes Tune Squad to amplify coding education and create an original Xbox arcade-style video game inspired by the movie.

As announced on his Instagram, LeBron and Bugs Bunny are on the hunt for the best fan-submitted video game ideas. Starting Dec. 14 through Dec. 30, fans aged 14 and up can visit the official contest website to review official rules and submit their game ideas. To enter, fans select the gaming genre of their choosing using a key image, and then describe the game idea in less than 500 words.

Two winners will have their ideas brought to life in the official "Space Jam: A New Legacy" arcade-style video game, available as a Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021. Winners will also receive the following prizes: their names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner's bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community.

To help coders of all ages jump-start their creativity, Microsoft Stores are hosting free, one-of-a-kind "Space Jam: A New Legacy"-themed virtual workshops on video game creation. Students will build a playable prototype of a video game using block-based coding on the MakeCode Arcade platform, while learning about the professional skills and STEAM careers involved in game design. Additional resources and other free workshops that teach new skills and keep kids entertained this holiday season can be found on the microsoft.com virtual student workshop page.  

There are also two film-themed Microsoft Learn lessons, targeting more experienced coders, older teens, high school and college-aged students, and adults, that focus on how to use player stats to make real-time decisions in the middle of a game. The first lesson includes predicting efficiency ratings with machine learning and Visual Studio Code, using data from human and Tune Squad basketball players. The second lesson includes building a web app that uses additional machine learning models in real time to help a coach decide who needs a water break and who should be put in the game to yield the highest likelihood of winning. 

The video game contest, coding workshops and lessons align with Microsoft's greater skilling initiative, which aims at helping 25 million people — including those from underrepresented populations —acquire new digital skills and apply them to their passions.

ABOUT SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY
Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and cultural icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event "Space Jam: A New Legacy," from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even "King" James by playing the game their own way. 

ABOUT MICROSOFT
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95zDv5uasoE 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373579/Xbox_Arcade_Style_Video_Game_Contest.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/24227/microsoft_corp_logo226_9217jpg.jpg

 

Microsoft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Microsoft - wann wieder up??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam A New Legacy' Fans can submit their best video game ideas and join free coding workshops with Microsoft REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Microsoft Corp. and Warner Bros. are tipping off an epic partnership, celebrating the release of the new movie …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Medical Cannabis and CBD Regulations Are Becoming a Crucial Global Patchwork to Operations
Bicomponent Fiber Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2026, Says ...
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027 --Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
How Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) May Be Affecting COVID-19 Patients
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:24 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Macron fordert gerechtere Besteuerung von Internet-Konzernen
13:47 Uhr
EU-Staaten wollen Zugriff auf verschlüsselte Daten für Ermittler
12:57 Uhr
Macron fordert gerechtere Besteuerung von Internet-Konzernen
08:41 Uhr
DAX, Bitcoin, Walt Disney, Netflix, Microsoft, HelloFresh, Zalando, Zooplus - Marktüberblick
07:54 Uhr
Wie hat sich die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications seit Anfang 2020 entwickelt?
13.12.20
Die 10 beliebtesten Aktien auf Robinhood
11.12.20
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ konsolidieren
10.12.20
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX etwas schwächer, Drägerwerk fest: Tesla (TL0) und Apple (AAPL) klettern
10.12.20
Gates-Stiftung gibt weitere Millionen für Kampf gegen Corona
10.12.20
Aktien Europa: Moderates Plus vor EZB-Entscheid

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
3.897
Microsoft - wann wieder up??
16.09.20
8
Gates: Corona hat Fortschritte bei Armutsbekämpfung zunichte gemacht
02.08.20
2
ROUNDUP 5/Nach Trump-Drohung: Zukunft von TikTok in den USA in der Schwebe