How Remote Patient Monitoring is Improving Cardiovascular Disease Patient Outcomes, Reports IDTechEx

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death worldwide, with over 17 million per year, according to the World Health Organisation. This represents approximately 31% of global deaths. In addition, CVD represents a great strain on healthcare systems worldwide. Total costs to the economy reach over £10 billion and $500 billion per year in the UK and USA, respectively. The prevalence and cost of CVD mean that there is an urgent need for solutions to improve the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of this devastating illness. The IDTechEx market research report "Cardiovascular Disease 2020-2030: Trends, Technologies & Outlook" examines emerging technologies for diagnosis, remote monitoring, and treatment.

Regularly monitoring patients during illness is key to induce and facilitate recovery. The protocols for monitoring patients are rapidly evolving. Historically, patients who fall ill are required to travel in order to visit a general practitioner or hospital. This procedure may soon become a thing of the past.

The biggest trends in CVD management currently revolve around remote patient monitoring (RPM), which enables the patients' health to be examined from a distance. This means that healthcare professionals do not need to examine their patients in person. Instead, consultations can be conducted over video call, and patient readings and information can be accessed through a digital platform. RPM for improving CVD management is not a new initiative by any means, but significant advancement has been made in the field, and now RPM leverages a range of technologies and services to allow for the monitoring of CVD patients both inside and outside of conventional healthcare settings.

RPM involves a number of connected medical devices for use in the home and on the go. These devices provide physicians with the vital signs needed for holistic monitoring of a patient's condition and can help provide timely intervention to prevent costly acute episodes. Wearables - such as skin patches, accessories, and smart clothing - are particularly relevant as most technological RPM innovations are made in this field. Their appeal lies in their ability to provide a greater level of convenience and comfort, thereby improving patient experience and outcomes. For instance, most skin patches are wireless, which means that they can continuously monitor the user's vital signs from anywhere at any time. This is called ambulatory cardiac monitoring. This technology fills a key gap between in-patient cardiac monitoring (accurate, safe, non-ambulatory, expensive) and implantable cardiac monitors (accurate, less safe, ambulatory, expensive).