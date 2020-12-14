Allied Universal Offer Update on Offer-related Arrangements
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
14 December 2020
G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)
Allied Universal Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements
As required by the co-operation agreement entered into between the Company, Allied Universal Topco LLC and Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Bidco”) on 8 December 2020, the Company and Bidco have today entered into an escrow agreement with Citibank, N.A., London Branch (the “Escrow Agreement”).
A copy of the Escrow Agreement is now available on G4S’s website at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.
For further enquiries, please contact:
G4S plc
Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189
Media enquiries
Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333
G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers
Citigroup Global Markers Limited
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
G4S Financial Advisers
Lazard & Co., Limited
Goldman Sachs International
G4S Legal Advisers
Linklaters LLP
Media Advisers
Brunswick
Important Notices
Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.
0 Kommentare