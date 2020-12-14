 

Allied Universal Offer Update on Offer-related Arrangements

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

14 December 2020

G4S plc (the “Company” or “G4S”)

Allied Universal Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements

As required by the co-operation agreement entered into between the Company, Allied Universal Topco LLC and Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Bidco”) on 8 December 2020, the Company and Bidco have today entered into an escrow agreement with Citibank, N.A., London Branch (the “Escrow Agreement”).

A copy of the Escrow Agreement is now available on G4S’s website at https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

For further enquiries, please contact:

G4S plc

Helen Parris                           Director of Investor Relations              +44 (0) 207 9633189

Media enquiries

Sophie McMillan                     Head of Media                                   +44 (0) 759 5523483

Press office                                                                                    +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Joint Lead Financial Advisers and Corporate Brokers

Citigroup Global Markers Limited

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

G4S Financial Advisers

Lazard & Co., Limited

Goldman Sachs International

G4S Legal Advisers

Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers

Brunswick

Important Notices

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (”PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (”FCA”) and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Disclaimer

