Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million by 2020 - Arizton

14.12.2020, 19:00 |

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The growing prevalence of BPH coupled with increasing elderly population will result in an incremental growth of more than USD 1.5 billion during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to grow faster than the global market CAGR, due to high penetration minimally invasive surgical procedures for treating BPH.

The US is likely to witness the highest incremental growth of around USD 1 billion and is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period.

Increasing patients' interest to undergo MI surgeries in specialty clinics will result in the domination of specialty urology clinics with around 48% share in 2025 compared to other end-user segments.

Vendors need to strategically focus on the development and commercial launches of advanced BPH treatment devices that can be used in in-office settings to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential prevailing in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by procedure, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 14 other vendors Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-devices-market Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market – Segmentation The PUL technology segment is growing due to the increasing patient population and the growing adoption of advanced minimally invasive treatment. PUL is an advanced minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of BPH with less complications.

In 2019, the hospital end-user was the largest segment in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia devices market. However, the segment is likely to witness the slowest growth during the forecast period due to the change in patients' preference in terms of treatment.

The introduction of ASCs has lowered the rate of out-patient urologic surgeries performed in expensive hospital settings. The volume of outpatient surgeries has increased dramatically over the past three decades due to advances in medical technology and payment incentives.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market by Procedure



