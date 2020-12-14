DGAP-Adhoc CECONOMY AG concludes an agreement with Convergenta Invest GmbH on the acquisition of the MediaMarktSaturn minority stake and reorganization of the shareholder structure under implementation of capital measures
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
The Management Board of CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") today concluded, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, an agreement with Convergenta Invest GmbH ("Convergenta"), the investment company of the Kellerhals family, regarding the acquisition of the minority stake of 21.62% in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH ("MediaMarktSaturn") held by Convergenta. The parties thereby intend to reorganize their shareholdings in MediaMarktSaturn and to achieve, among other things, a stronger focus on the operating business and the realization of considerable synergies based on a simplified company structure and governance.
In the course of this transaction, Convergenta will transfer its MediaMarktSaturn stake to CECONOMY, so that CECONOMY will increase its shareholding in MediaMarktSaturn to 100% in total. As consideration, CECONOMY will
- issue 125.8 million new ordinary bearer shares of CECONOMY (with full dividend entitlement from 1 October 2020) to Convergenta, under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders, which shall be created by increase of the registered share capital by 321,602,593.27 € through contribution in kind,
- issue convertible bonds in the total nominal amount of 151 €m (issue price: 160 €m) to Convergenta with a term of five years and a 30% conversion premium, at an interest rate of 0.05% per annum and an initial conversion price of 5.42 €, initially convertible into up to around 27.9 million ordinary bearer shares of CECONOMY, under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders, which are secured by a new conditional capital to be created, and
- pay a cash component in the aggregate amount of 130 €m to Convergenta, payable in two tranches.
