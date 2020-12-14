 

Pennsylvania American Water Offers Virtual Information Sessions on Customer Assistance Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 19:00  |  41   |   |   

Pennsylvania American Water is hosting a series of virtual information sessions about its customer assistance programs, with the first on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Representatives from Pennsylvania American Water and the company’s H2O Help to Others program administrator, Dollar Energy Fund, will provide information about the company’s H2O Help to Others Program, which offers financial assistance for income-eligible customers, including grants of up to $500 per year, discounts on monthly water and wastewater charges, and water-saving devices and education. The company will also explain how all customers – regardless of income – can set up payment arrangements, sign up for budget billing, and reduce water usage to lower their monthly bills.

“We look forward to offering these live information sessions to help our customers navigate our different assistance programs,” said Laura Martin, Director of Communications and External Affairs at Pennsylvania American Water. “Understanding the unique financial challenges COVID-19 has created for some customers, our hope is to help eliminate any barriers preventing customers in need from applying for assistance.”

Pennsylvania American Water recently informed customers that it was extending its suspension of water service shutoffs until April 2021. However, the company is urging customers who are facing financial hardships to not wait to seek assistance until a shutoff is looming and is conducting additional outreach to encourage participation in its assistance programs.

To access the live session, visit https://bit.ly/2JWLHNA a few minutes prior to the event. Pre-registration not required and there is no password to join. Participants will be able to ask questions live during the event. A second information session is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. Sessions will be recorded and posted to the company’s YouTube channel for customers who cannot participate live.

For more information, download this event flyer or visit https://www.amwater.com/paaw/customer-service-billing/customer-assista .... The company also recently released a new educational video on its customer assistance programs.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennsylvania American Water Offers Virtual Information Sessions on Customer Assistance Programs Pennsylvania American Water is hosting a series of virtual information sessions about its customer assistance programs, with the first on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Representatives from Pennsylvania American Water and the company’s H2O Help to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
American Water Awarded 2020 National Corporation of the Year by Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council
10.12.20
 Illinois American Water Acquires Four Lakes Water Distribution System
10.12.20
American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
09.12.20
American Water CEO Walter Lynch Set to Speak At Bank of America 2020 Water Conference
08.12.20
Pennsylvania American Water Selected to Purchase Brentwood Borough Wastewater System
30.11.20
As Temperatures Drop, Illinois American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Cold Weather
24.11.20
California American Water Teams Up With State Legislators for “Operation Gobble”
19.11.20
American Water Resources and the Philadelphia Energy Authority Offer New Home Warranty Products for Philadelphia Homeowners Through Partnership
19.11.20
Pennsylvania American Water Systems Recognized for 20 Consecutive Years of Excellent Tap Water
17.11.20
Pennsylvania American Water Participates in the Fifth Annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on November 18