 

Interactive Brokers Group Establishes Central European Office

14.12.2020, 19:15  |  41   |   |   

Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, today announced the creation of Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt., (IBCE) and the opening of an office in Budapest. With the addition of Hungary, the global brokerage firm now has ten entities around the globe in the US, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Singapore, and the UK, serving over one million client accounts in more than 220 countries and territories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005711/en/

Thomas Peterffy, Founder, Chairman and Founder, Interactive Brokers (Photo: Business Wire)

“Establishing an office in Hungary is part of our continuing trend of opening entities around the world to support our growing global presence,” said Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers. “We plan to make Budapest the center of our operations for Central Europe to keep pace with account growth, which has been rapid in both Western and Eastern Europe and around the world.”

Over a quarter of Interactive Brokers accounts now come from Europe and Africa, and growth has been robust. As of November 30th, client accounts worldwide had grown 52% from the prior year, with over 80% of the expansion coming from outside of the United States.

Interactive Brokers offers clients worldwide the ability to invest in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds on 135 markets in 33 countries from a single Integrated Investment Account. Clients can also benefit from the company’s superior pricing, industry-low margin rates, tight forex conversion pricing, and advanced technology. The company is also well known for providing a wide range of free educational resources to the public.

“We look forward to spreading knowledge and understanding of capital markets among our future clients all across Central Europe,” Mr. Peterffy said.

Founded over 43 years ago by Mr. Peterffy, who emigrated from Hungary to the United States in 1965, the company has grown to become one of the preeminent securities firms in the world with over $8.5 billion in equity capital, $23 billion market capital, and $286.7 billion in client equity.

In addition to four decades of experience with US regulations and approximately two decades with UK regulations, Interactive Brokers has also secured brokerage licenses in Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, India, Luxembourg, and obtained a license in Singapore this year. Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Hungary’s Central Bank, approved the brokerage license for Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt. on December 12, 2020. Miklos Hanti serves as CEO for IBCE.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

Interactive Brokers Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



