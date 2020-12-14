 

IZEA Reports New Business Sales Surge in Q4 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 19:00  |  67   |   |   

Managed Services Bookings Grow Quarter Over Quarter and Already Exceed Q4 2019

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has seen a surge of new customers in Q4 2020. The company has delivered quarter over quarter growth in new customer counts for both Managed Services and SaaS. The number of new customers for Managed Services more than doubled from Q3 to Q4, and the total number of active SaaS customers hit a record in the fourth quarter as well.

“Our managed services team continues to see positive momentum despite the various challenges associated with COVID-19,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Not only have we delivered managed services bookings growth as compared to Q3 of this year, we have already bested our Q4 2019 managed services bookings number and we still have a few weeks remaining in the quarter.”

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Team IZEA has been working tirelessly to replace the customers that were hit hardest by COVID restrictions and overall changes in consumer behavior,” continued Murphy. “Our team has done a tremendous job identifying new opportunities and added a variety of new customers ranging from media companies to alcohol manufacturers. Halfway through December, our pipeline remains robust and we are hopeful to continue our growth inside this quarter.”

IZEA’s total SaaS customer base has already increased to reach record numbers in Q4 2020, largely driven by self-service offerings. The acquisition of new IZEAx Unity Suite customers also saw a dramatic rebound from Q3 lows, with the count of new customers added so far in Q4 2020 exceeding that of Q4 2019. We believe that the expansion of new Unity Suite customers has been positively impacted by more affordable and flexible licensing options that were first introduced toward the end of Q3.

“One of our primary goals heading into 2020 was to expand our customer base and diversify our revenue streams,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “We have been executing against a variety of initiatives on that front, from the launch of BrandGraph and Shake, to the revised pricing and go-to-market strategy for IZEAx Unity Suite. We are still in very early days of this effort, but I am pleased with the progress we have made this year in the face of extreme challenges and uncertainty. We expect to end the year with a 50% increase in monthly active customers across all lines of our business as compared to the start of the year, largely due to our self-service software offerings. I am optimistic about 2021 and our ability to continue our growth and positive momentum.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IZEA Reports New Business Sales Surge in Q4 2020 Managed Services Bookings Grow Quarter Over Quarter and Already Exceed Q4 2019Orlando, Florida, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...