Oena and Farm Kareepan Diamond Sales - Q1 2021 Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to provide a production and operational update for the period 1 September 2020 to 30 November 2020 (Q1 2021) on Oena Diamond Mine and Farm Kareepan Mine located in the Republic of South Africa.

Production at the Oena Diamond Mine during Q1 2021 operated normally. There is one mining contractor on site using four (4) pan plants to process run of mine (“ROM”) material and one Bourevestnik (“BVX”) unit used for diamond recovery. Mining and processing of ROM material totaled 117,630 tonnes from Oena area and 11,560 tonnes from Sandberg area. Diamond production results for Q1 2021:

Carats Produced Number of Diamonds US $ / carat average Q12021 ROM 744.5 318 1,623

The Oena Diamond Mine continues to produce large and high-quality diamonds as summarized below.

Top 9 Diamonds by Value per Carat for Q1 2021 Diamond Diamond Size (carats) Sold Price US $ US $ / carat 1 32.22 $58'289 $1'809 2 26.34 $155'000 $5'885 3 22.33 $108'000 $4'837 4 20.58 $82'000 $3'984 5 20.11 $81'084 $4'032 6 16.92 $53'100 $3'138 7 15.62 $32'500 $2'081 8 12.83 $52'850 $4'119 9 11.65 $31'118 $2'670

Work at Oena Diamond Mine will pause for the holidays on 15 December 2020 and recommence on 5 January 2021.