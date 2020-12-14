Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Jon Erik Engeset, Chairman of the board of directors, has on 14 December 2020 purchased 27,600 shares in Hexagon Purus AS at an average price of NOK 36.058 per share through his wholly-owned investment company Dionysos AS. Mr Engeset has subsequently transferred the same number of shares to his sons Håkon Engeset and Halvdan Engeset at the same price. Following the transactions, Mr Engeset controls a total of 39,899 shares in Hexagon Purus AS.



For further information please contact: