AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce that on December 11, 2020, the Company received a newly issued Standard Processing License (the “Manufacturing License”) from Health
Canada for AgraFlora’s 51,000-Square-foot fully-automated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the “Edibles Facility”).
James Fletcher, EIC Co-Founder and Operational Manager stated, "We are delighted to receive the Manufacturing License at our Edibles Facility within our outlined timeframe. Our strong evidence package submission is a testament to the hard-working team we have assembled. We are now able to commercialize our formulations and bring to market cannabis activated pectin and gelatin gummies, hard candy, and sugar-free variants.”
The Company will continue to focus on completing long-term production relationships through the culmination of the recently announced (See press release dated August 27, 2020) Research and Development (“R&D”) trials through the Company’s Health Canada R&D license.
About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a leading cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue generating operating assets in the global cannabis industry. AgraFlora is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry; the world’s most advanced and regulated legal cannabis market. Flagship Canadian assets include: Edibles & Infusions, a fully automated manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, MB for white-label and consumer branded edible production; Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low cost cannabis flower; and AAA Heidelberg, a craft focused cannabis producer in London, ON. In addition, AgraFlora’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is scaling towards its goal of being Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2020. For more information please visit: https://agraflora.com/.
