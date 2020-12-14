AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce that on December 11, 2020, the Company received a newly issued Standard Processing License (the “Manufacturing License”) from Health Canada for AgraFlora’s 51,000-Square-foot fully-automated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the “Edibles Facility”).



James Fletcher, EIC Co-Founder and Operational Manager stated, "We are delighted to receive the Manufacturing License at our Edibles Facility within our outlined timeframe. Our strong evidence package submission is a testament to the hard-working team we have assembled. We are now able to commercialize our formulations and bring to market cannabis activated pectin and gelatin gummies, hard candy, and sugar-free variants.”