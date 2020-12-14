Cameco, as operator of the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan in Canada, announced today that in the coming weeks it will be temporarily suspending production on this site. Cameco underlines that the provincial recent evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic requires such decision in order to protect the safety of the local communities and of its employees, and secure its facilities. In conjunction with that decision, Orano Canada Inc. as the operator of the McClean Lake JV is announcing a similar temporary suspension of the production at the mill.

The Cigar Lake operation is owned by Cameco (50.025%), Orano Canada Inc. (37.1%), Idemitsu Canada Resources Ltds. (7.875%) and TEPCO Resources Inc. (5.0%) and is operated by Cameco.

The McClean Lake JV is owned by Orano Canada Inc. (77.5%), Denison Mines (22.5%) and is operated by Orano Canada Inc..

