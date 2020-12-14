Net Asset Value(s)

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

14 December 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that as at 14 December 2020 the unaudited NAV of the Company was 46.6 pence per share.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803