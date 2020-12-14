 

Ralf Sellig, Rob Vogel and Team from Lucas Capital Management Join Peapack Private Wealth Management

Bedminster, NJ, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC), is proud to announce that Ralf Sellig and Rob Vogel from Lucas Capital Management, a Red Bank, NJ wealth management firm, along with their full team, have joined Peapack Private, the wealth management division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

“Adding a well-established wealth management team located at The Galleria in Red Bank, gives us on-the-ground presence in Monmouth County, a growing and desirable market, which Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private plan to add to in 2021.  I expect a seamless transition and welcome Ralf, Rob, Brett, Bruce and Kathleen, along with their clients to our firm,” said John P. Babcock, President of Peapack Private.  

Ralf Sellig has been with Lucas Capital since 2006 as a portfolio and risk manager. He began his career in 1988 at Bank of America in Frankfurt, Germany, at its Foreign Exchange and Money Market trading desk. In 1991, he moved to the Deutsche Bank trading Foreign Exchange. His increasing responsibilities at Deutsche Bank included heading trading desks in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo, and New York City. When Ralf left Deutsche Bank in 2006, he was a managing director running Global Currency Spot Trading out of New York.  

Rob Vogel joined Lucas Capital in 2008. His responsibilities include portfolio management, energy-income research, and supporting Lucas’ private investments. Prior to joining Lucas, Rob was vice president and treasurer of Hess Corporation. In the treasurer role, he had global responsibility for capital markets, treasury operations, insurance, and managing the company’s $3 billion in pension plans. He spent 20 years at Hess in a variety of financial leadership roles. Working his way from financial analyst to senior financial executive, Rob has experience with a broad range of financial challenges. In addition to his role at Lucas, Rob is Chairman of the Board of Royale Energy, a California independent oil and gas company. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado and an MBA with distinction from New York University.  Rob is active in providing leadership in the non-profit community serving as Chairman of the BlinkNow Foundation and Treasurer of the Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association.  He is also a past board member of the Community Foundation of NJ and is the Chair of the Finance Committee at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.

