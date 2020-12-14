 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 19:51  |  55   |   |   

Oslo, 14 December 2020

This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering. Further reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 30 November 2020, regarding the exercise of a total of 182,619,709 Warrants A and a total of 7,435,524 Warrants B, resulting in the issuance of a total of 190,055,233 shares upon said exercises, and the announcement by the Company as of today of the final registration of the share issuance.

Tigerstaden AS was issued 45,454,545 shares by conversion of the equal amount of Warrants A. Following the conversion, Tigerstaden AS and close associates will own 100,347,391 shares, representing 10.18% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares following the conversion. Furthermore, Tigerstaden AS owns 45,454,545 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 35,083,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants represent 8.17% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined represents 18.35% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares.

Alden AS was issued 45,454,545 shares by conversion of the equal amount of Warrants A. Following the conversion, Alden AS and close associates will own 125,012,762 shares, representing 12.68% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares following the conversion. Furthermore, Alden AS owns 45,454,545 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 40,833,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants represent 8.75% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined represents 21.44% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares.

Robert Napier Keith was issued 53,636,362 shares by conversion of the equal amount of Warrants A. Following the conversion, Robert Napier Keith and close associates will own 181,191,870 shares, representing 18.38% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares following the conversion. Furthermore, Robert Napier Keith owns 53,636,362 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 85,833,333 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants represent 14.15% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined represents 32.53% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares.

Middelborg Invest AS was issued 17,993,008 shares by conversion of the equal amount of Warrants A. Following the conversion, Middelborg Invest AS and close associates will own 73,226,448 shares, representing 7.43% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares following the conversion. Furthermore, Middelborg AS owns 17,993,008 Warrants B with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time until 20 August 2021 and 37,416,667 Warrants C with an exercise price of NOK 0.25 per share and which will be exercisable at any time between 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021. All unexercised Warrants represent 5.62% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares. All shares and unexercised Warrants combined represents 13.05% of the Company’s total number of outstanding shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings Oslo, 14 December 2020 This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company"). Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:48 Uhr
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
11.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
30.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
20.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Financial Report - Third Quarter 2020
18.11.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase