 

Biliter Joins First Citizens Investor Services as President

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 20:00  |  19   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens Bank announced today that David Biliter has joined the company as president of its registered broker-dealer First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. (FCIS).

In his role as president, Biliter’s responsibilities include the overall management, technology platform oversight and client experience enrichment of a bank broker-dealer with more than 176 associates (about 72 registered advisors) and $10.1 billion in assets under management. He is based at the company’s headquarters in Raleigh, N.C.

“We’re extremely pleased to have David’s extensive background and industry knowledge at FCIS,” said Michael Wilson, First Citizens Wealth Management Executive. “He brings a proven track record of exceptional results. His leadership and talents complement our strong investor services teams, which do an excellent job of serving our clients.”

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Biliter most recently served as executive vice president and director of sales for Arvest Wealth Management.

Prior to Arvest, Biliter served in a variety of sales, investment and leadership positions within the banking and brokerage industries. He also has worked in sales and wealth management roles with Cadence Bank, AmSouth Investments, Superior Financial Services and Hancock Investments.

Biliter received a bachelor’s degree in financial planning from Brigham Young University. He earned a certified financial planner (CFP) designation and holds Series 7, 24, 53 and 63 FINRA licenses.

FCIS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-headquartered First Citizens Bank and is a registered SEC broker-dealer and investment advisor. FCIS is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). FCIS offers various brokerage investment products and investment advisory services through the bank’s branch network.

Founded in 1898, First Citizens Bank is the largest family-controlled bank in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First.

First Citizens Wealth Management is a registered trademark of First Citizens BancShares, Inc.  First Citizens Wealth Management products and services are offered by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC; First Citizens Investor Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor; and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Contact:  Barbara Thompson
First Citizens Bank
919.716.2716

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73fa78b5-502e-4075 ...


First Citizens Bancshares Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biliter Joins First Citizens Investor Services as President RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Citizens Bank announced today that David Biliter has joined the company as president of its registered broker-dealer First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. (FCIS). In his role as president, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
First Citizens Bank Forecast Finds Small Businesses Optimistic for Long-Term Economic Outlook
01.12.20
First Citizens Bank 2020 Holiday Giving Initiative for Teen Cancer America Brings Hope to Young People With Cancer