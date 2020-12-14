 

Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 20:49  |  61   |   |   

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce an end-of-year update.

Almonty Korea Tungsten Sangdong project – After the previously announced execution of the loan agreements, the Company wishes to update the market on its current status. The Monty B portal has been completed on time and was increased from 120m to 131.1m. The office/Laboratory has also been completed on time. The phase 2 mine development of 600m will commence this week and the Company is now discussing with Metso the ordering procedure and protocols for the long lead time crushing equipment. Metso are currently with members of the Almonty team in Portugal concluding the lock cycle process tests which will then enable Metso to finalize their engineering study of the flotation plant. The crushing engineering study was finalized 6 months ago.

Los Santos mine - With the increasing Tungsten prices in the past couple of weeks and the expected aggressive price increases expected in 2021 due to replenishments of inventories and a supply deficit, the Company is now preparing Los Santos to reactivate the tailings processing section of the plant. A recent report by the head of global commodities research at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Jeffrey Currie, on December 8th has merely added to our confidence in pricing in 2021.

Panasqueira mine – Production rates will be maintained in 2021 and this mine will continue to produce the highest-grade Wolframite available in the market backed by the highest recovery rate of any Tungsten gravity plant in the world. The sheer depth of Tungsten and Tin understanding contained in this project’s fifth generational team makes them the global leader in Tungsten/Tin expertise. This depth of knowledge has enabled the Company to approach our Sangdong project with a high degree of successful certainty and this was a deciding factor in KFW/Plansee supporting the build so convincingly.

Valtreixal – The permit process is on going as foreseen, but regrettably the Covid crisis in Spain has slowed the progress. We now expect a further 3 months' delay until permits are finalized. However, given its low operational cost and extremely high tin content (30%), Valtreixal will be a much welcomed addition to our portfolio once operational.

Almonty Korea Moly project – Now that the financing has concluded for Almonty Korea Tungsten, the Company can turn its attention to converting the historical data of the resource into a 43-101 compliant instrument with drilling scheduled for early 2021. With only 150m separating the Moly deposit from our existing infrastructure, the drill program will be extremely cost-effective. Our reported numbers of 16.3mt at 0.40% Mo are quoted with a 40% reduction which is applied when confirmation drilling has not confirmed the historical data. The Company believes once confirmation drilling is concluded, it will clearly demonstrate one of SE Asia’s largest Moly deposits in both longevity of approx 50 years and grade, and is easily accessible from the existing infrastruture. It is worth noting that South Korea is one of the largest consumers of Moly in the world mainly related to the steel business, and currently the vast majority of Mo is imported. There is considerable local support to see this resource developed as quickly as possible. This will further solidify our position as South Korea’s largest mining company.

Seite 1 von 4
Almonty Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Neue Wolfram Perle - ALL&WOF Fusion
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce an end-of-year update. Almonty Korea Tungsten Sangdong project – After the previously announced execution of the loan agreements, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von First Berlin Equity Research ...
07.12.20
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project Guarantee Documents for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
01.12.20
SAF-Holland, ElringKlinger, Almonty: Zykliker für die Jahresendrallye
16.11.20
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.12.20
1.378
Neue Wolfram Perle - ALL&WOF Fusion