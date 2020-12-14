 

Laurentian Bank Recognizes the Exceptional Contribution of Mr. Claude Castonguay

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of the passing of Mr. Claude Castonguay, the management and employees of Laurentian Bank wish to convey their most sincere condolences to his family and close friends.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Claude Castonguay. He was a visionary in everything he undertook, both in politics and in business. His time at the Bank marked an important milestone in the development of our institution, and we are grateful for his exceptional contribution to the creation of Laurentian Bank,” said Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Castonguay joined La Laurentienne mutual insurance company in 1976 and was responsible for its growth in North America. Upon becoming President, he spearheaded the buyout of The Montréal City and District Savings Bank, which kept its name until 1987, when it ultimately became Laurentian Bank of Canada.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Fabrice Tremblay
fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca
Office: 514 284-4500, ext. 40020
Mobile: 438 989-6070


