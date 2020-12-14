 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces K12 Inc. (LRN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 20:56  |  30   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934 between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020. K12 is a technology-based education company that provides online content and educational services worldwide.

If you suffered a loss due to K12's misconduct, click here.

K12 Inc. (LRN) Misled Shareholders About its Ability to Support Online Learning During the Pandemic

According to the complaint, following the nationwide closure of schools due to COVID-19, K12 and its officers and directors disseminated false and misleading statements touting the viability of the Company's online platforms, cybersecurity protocols, preparedness for large volumes of students, and its ability to support and train students, parents, and teachers. Based on these misstatements, the price of K12 shares rose to an all-time high of $51.60 on August 5, 2020. In reality, however, K12 did not have the technological capabilities to support and service the massive increase in traffic on its website and learning platforms. When news of K12's deficiencies were revealed, the price of its stock began to decline. The stock fell 7% on August 27, 2020, when Miami-Dade County teachers reported K12's training was ineffective and "unacceptable." The stock fell over 10.5% again on September 3, after Miami-Dade County experienced significant technical difficulties and revealed that the superintendent never signed the $15.3 billion contract with K12. Then, on September 10, the stock fell another 11.5% after the Miami-Dade County Public School Board voted to terminate its K12 contract. Finally, Beaufort County School District also terminated its contact with K12, causing the stock to decline nearly 5% on September 18, 2020. The stock has yet to recover.

If you purchased K12 Inc. (LRN) securities between April 27, 2020 and September 18, 2020, you have until January 19, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against K12 Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

K12 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces K12 Inc. (LRN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934 between April …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds K12 Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – LRN
08.12.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against K12 Inc. (LRN)
07.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of K12 Inc. (LRN) Investors
04.12.20
Insight PA Using Smart Technology to Help Flatten the Curve
03.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of K12 Inc. (LRN) on Behalf of Investors
03.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of K12 Inc. (LRN) on Behalf of Investors
03.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of K12 Inc. (LRN) on Behalf of Investors
03.12.20
A Spotlight on the Future: California Virtual Academies Teaming Up with California Broadcasters Association for New Student-Focused Career Pathways
03.12.20
Kids Bored at Home? Destinations Career Academy Midwinter Mashup Will Get Them Started on a Future Career
02.12.20
LRN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies K12 Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021