 

Leading Mobility Authority Addresses Autonomous Vehicle Safety, Smart Cities on Terranet Podcast

Lawrence D Burns Joins Impressive List of AV Industry Leaders to Sit Down with Terranet 

Lund, Sweden - December 14, 2020 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow, today released its latest podcast episode featuring renowned autonomous vehicle executive Lawrence Burns in dialogue with Michaela Berglund.

In his latest role, Burns acts as an advisor to Waymo, formerly Google’s self-driving car project, where he advises the industry leader on the future of mobility, logistics, manufacturing, energy and innovation. Prior, Burns spent four decades at General Motors, where he worked his way up to Vice President of Research, Development and Planning. Burns is also an accomplished author, co-writing “Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car and How it Will Reshape Our World” with Christopher Shulgan.

“As Terranet continues to develop our breakthrough technology with the goal of making advanced driving-assistance systems (ADAS) as safe as possible, it’s important we take a transparent approach and communicate how important and revolutionary AV capabilities will be,” said Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO of Terranet. “Being able to discuss matters like safety measures, sustainability opportunities and more with the most distinguished professionals in the industry, like Mr. Burns, provides us with a tremendous opportunity to communicate directly with the end consumer so they can have an understanding of how much our daily lives will improve as ADAS technology continues to come to market.”

Among the topics discussed include smart cities and building autonomous infrastructure, what makes AV’s safer than human drivers and how sustainable mobility can address energy consumption and congestion. 

The Terranet podcast is available on Spotify, Apple and SoundCloud.

ABOUT TERRANET
 TerraNet has a strategic focus in active safety and develops software for radio-based solutions, as well as three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV). TerraNet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with established sales and marketing agents in the United States and Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

www.terranet.se

Appointed Certified Adviser to TerraNet Holding AB is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

 

 

