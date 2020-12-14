Dada Now Launches “Warm Winter Plan” Setting Up 400 Rider Stations with Retail Partners Including Walmart

Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that Dada Now has launched the "Warm Winter Plan"…

Shanghai, China, December 14, 2020 – Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that Dada Now has launched the "Warm Winter Plan" across China to ensure delivery riders’ safety and health during the winter season. The plan includes establishing warm supplies distribution and “Warm Winter Rider Stations” at retail locations across China.

Qingshun Sun, the manager of a Walmart store in Xian, distributed cold-proof materials for Dada Now riders

Dada Now, the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, is the largest local on-demand delivery platform in China based on the number of orders in the first nine months of 2020 according to an iResearch Report, and its last-mile delivery service covers more than 2,600 cities and counties in China.

Dada Now launched the "Warm Winter Rider Station" program in partnership with retailers’ brick and mortar stores to provide warm rest areas exclusive to Dada Now’s delivery riders. With temperatures in China dropping since November, the "Warm Winter Plan" covers major cities in China, enhancing the safety of those riders against winter weather conditions. Based on the set-up at each store, the program will provide free charging stations, hot water, hand warmers and other amenities. Dozens of leading retailers including Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard, BBK, G-Super, AEON, Hualian Supermarket and 7 Fresh, have participated in the joint construction of "Warm Winter Rider Station" with nearly 400 participating stores.

The Walmart store at Weiyang Road in Xi 'an, Shaanxi Province, was one of the first stores to participate in the “Warm Winter Rider Station" program this year. The store has participated in numerous activities exclusively for Dada Now riders, including providing cold tea in the summer and warm drinks in the winter, resulting in delivery riders who regularly visit the store regarding it as a “second home." Qingshun Sun, the store manager, said, "More and more consumers prefer to purchase Walmart’s products online, and Dada Now’s delivery riders have become a key part of our store. We are happy to do our part to support them as they service our customers."

Dada Now’s Head of Delivery Rider Operations, said, "The ‘Warm Winter Rider Stations’ are an important platform for Dada to show our support for delivery riders. In recent years, we have worked with a large number of retailers to create seasonal stations, including cold supplies in the summer and warm supplies in the winter. Our partnering merchants actively participate in these plans, helping to enhance convenience and safety for delivery riders."

Additionally, Dada Now has also distributed cold-proof supplies to delivery riders, with more than 10,000 packages distributed in November. The platform has also launched emergency measures for extreme weather such as blizzards and rainstorms. The Dada Now delivery riders’ applications and WeChat communities will push the weather warning as soon as possible and appropriately prolong the order delivery time.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol “DADA.”



Media Contact:

Dada Group: 212-355-4449

Brand Story powered by KISS PR Story PressWire https://story.kisspr.com





This news has been published for the above source. Dada Group [ID=15799]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment