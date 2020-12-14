 

Solutions 30 trading resumption

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 21:50  |  21   |   |   

 

Solutions 30 has requested Euronext Paris to resume the listing of its share (FR0013379484) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from Tuesday 15 December 2020, at the opening of the trading.

Trading in Solutions 30 shares had been suspended on Friday 11 December at the opening, at the company's request, in the context of a campaign of destabilisation through the use of dishonest and unfair procedures.

This morning the group issued a press release announcing that it had notified the AMF and lodged a criminal complaint for dissemination of false and misleading information. The company has published the necessary responses on its website to put an end to all the suspicions that this information was intended to raise. https://www.solutions30.com/transparency/

In the same spirit, the Supervisory Board has appointed external experts, in line with the actions taken by the Management Board. Their mission is to analyse, in complete independence, the campaign conducted, the damage incurred, and the soundness of the responses provided. These missions have been entrusted to Didier Kling, the independent auditor and Chairman of the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former Chairman of the Chambre Nationale des Conseils Experts Financiers, as well as to a leading economic intelligence firm.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 11,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analysts/investors:  Nathalie Boumendil | Tel: +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Press: Samuel Beaupain | Tel: + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com
Image 7 : Leslie Jung | +44 7818 641803 | ljung@image7.fr
Flore Larger | +336 33 13 41 50 | flarger@image7.fr          
Charlotte Le Barbier | +336 78 37 27 60 | clebarbier@image7.fr


Attachment


SOLUTIONS 30 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 trading resumption   Solutions 30 has requested Euronext Paris to resume the listing of its share (FR0013379484) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from Tuesday 15 December 2020, at the opening of the trading. Trading in Solutions 30 shares had been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:35 Uhr
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and Misleading Information
11.12.20
Solutions 30: PRESS RELEASE - TRADING HALT
10.12.20
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
09.12.20
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
02.12.20
SOLUTIONS 30 EXPANDS INTO THE UNITED KINGDOM
02.12.20
Solutions 30: Standard form for the notification of Home Member State

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
27
Solutions 30