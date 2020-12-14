 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Resolution of the Owners' Meeting of NORD/LB on the complete legal integration of Deutsche Hypo

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.12.2020, 22:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Resolution of the Owners' Meeting of NORD/LB on the complete legal integration of Deutsche Hypo

14-Dec-2020 / 22:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Owners' Meeting of Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale - NORD/LB - and the Annual General Meeting of its wholly-owned subsidiary Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) - Deutsche Hypo - decided at their respective meetings on 14 December 2020 that Deutsche Hypo should be fully integrated into NORD/LB. Following the integration, the financing of commercial real estate will remain a central pillar of the business model of NORD/LB - the brand Deutsche Hypo will still be used in the future.

The integration of Deutsche Hypo into NORD/LB will take place by way of a merger on the basis of a merger agreement in accordance with 16 para. 1 clause 2 of the State Treaty between the Federal State of Lower Saxony, the Federal State of Saxony-Anhalt and the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania via Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale - dated 6 December 2019 (Nds. GVBl. No. 23/2019, p. 399) in conjunction with sections 2 et seq., 60 et seq. of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz).

The merger is expected to be completed on 30 June 2021, by entry in the commercial register. When the merger takes effect, all of Deutsche Hypo's liabilities from outstanding securities will be transferred to NORD/LB by way of legal succession.


Deutsche Hypothekenbank
(Actien-Gesellschaft)
Osterstraße 31
30159 Hannover

A complete overview of outstanding securities issued by Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) is available on the website of Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) at: https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/en/finanzinstrumente.

 

14-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft)
Osterstraße 31
30159 Hannover
Germany
Phone: 0511-3045-653
Fax: 0511-3045-109
E-mail: arne.preuss@deutsche-hypo.de
Internet: www.deutsche-hypo.de
ISIN: DE0002538451, Weitere ISIN finden sich unter https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/finanzinstrumente
WKN: 253845
Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1155101

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1155101  14-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155101&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Resolution of the Owners' Meeting of NORD/LB on the complete legal integration of Deutsche Hypo DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Resolution of the Owners' Meeting of NORD/LB on the complete legal integration of Deutsche Hypo …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Formycon Reports on Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC invests into AlgoTrader. The Series A capital raise reaches over CHF 5 million ...
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO appoints Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer as Acting CFO
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Successful Relocation of Vivoryon Shares Package
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit deutlicher Ergebnisverbesserung nach neun Monaten; Jahresprognose ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Umsatzerlöse 10,0 % unter Vorjahr im Neunmonatszeitraum
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...