 

City Office REIT Announces Lease Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 22:10  |  43   |   |   

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (“City Office” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed a ten-year lease renewal at its 163,336 square foot Lake Vista property in Dallas, Texas.

The tenant occupies 100% of the Lake Vista property and its lease was extended by ten years and three months to April 30, 2032. The starting triple net rental rate on February 1, 2022 will be $17.50 per square foot (the “Renewal Rate”) with $0.50 per square foot annual increases thereafter. The Renewal Rate represents a 6.1% increase over the current triple net rental rate. As part of the lease renewal, the Company granted the tenant an option to purchase the property, which may be exercised at any time prior to July 31, 2022. The costs of the transaction include three months of rent abatement at the beginning of the extension term and approximately $5.5 million in leasing commissions and tenant improvement allowance.

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.8 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect," "intend," "may" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including with respect to future leasing or renewal activity, tenant occupancy levels, potential lease terminations, whether the Company may realize the benefits, if any, of our contractual relationships with tenants or third parties, the terms on which we may acquire or dispose of property in the future, if at all, and future cap rates. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among other things, the timing and amount of repurchases of CIO's common stock, if any, changes to CIO's expected liquidity position, the possibility that the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and the risk factors set forth in CIO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and except as required by law, CIO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2
City Office REIT 6.625 % Cum Red Pfd (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

City Office REIT Announces Lease Transaction City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (“City Office” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed a ten-year lease renewal at its 163,336 square foot Lake Vista property in Dallas, Texas. The tenant occupies 100% of the Lake Vista property …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Peck Company Holdings and its Strategic Partner GreenBond Advisors Featured by Nasdaq ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity