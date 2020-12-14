J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update

Recently, the Company has been impacted by a second wave of required dining room closures and increased capacity restrictions in certain of the markets in which it operates, including in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Colorado. As of December 14, 2020, a total of 10 of the Company’s 46 locations are closed for indoor dining. In certain of those locations where economically feasible and allowed by the various governing authorities, the Company has taken steps to expand its outdoor dining areas in order to accommodate additional guests, retain a portion of its workforce, and provide additional revenue to supplement its ongoing carryout business. The Company also continues to offer a robust carryout menu at all 46 of its locations. In November 2020, sales averaged just under 80% of sales experienced in the same period of 2019, reflecting a reduction from September and October’s sales recovery of nearly 90% of prior year sales. In the last four weeks since the added restrictions on indoor dining have increased, the Company’s sales on a weekly basis have begun to trend downward, ranging between approximately 60% and 70% of prior year’s weekly sales, and could continue to decrease if governmental restrictions tighten further.

In its business update and earnings press release dated November 5, 2020, the Company estimated that, excluding the impact of the $10,000,000 voluntary repayment of outstanding borrowings in October 2020, it would be cash flow positive in the range of $400,000 to $450,000 per week for the fourth quarter of 2020 (which contains 14 weeks due to fiscal 2020 being a 53-week fiscal year). When factoring in the $10,000,000 voluntary repayment of outstanding borrowings, the Company previously estimated that the weekly cash burn rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 would be approximately $265,000 to $315,000. Due to the new restrictions that the Company is now operating under, the Company no longer believes that these estimates are accurate. However, the Company continues to believe that, at current business levels, it will have adequate liquidity for the balance of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 from cash on hand and available borrowings.