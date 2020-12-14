Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $75.0 million of its common stock. In addition, the Company is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.