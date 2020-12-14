 

Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

14.12.2020, 22:13  |  48   |   |   

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $75.0 million of its common stock. In addition, the Company is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 which became automatically effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering and the other documents the Company has filed with the SEC, which are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering and which provide more complete information about the Company and the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering will be available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 821-7388, or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone: (800) 747-3924, or by email: prospectus@psc.com.

