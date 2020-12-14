Elanco Appoints New Independent Directors to the Board and Expands Innovation and Operational Oversight

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced that it has appointed distinguished healthcare executive, animal health director and investor William F. Doyle to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Elanco has also expanded the Board and appointed Scott Ferguson, managing partner of Sachem Head Capital Management (Sachem Head), and Paul Herendeen, chief financial officer of Bausch Health, to the Board, effective immediately, and the company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Sachem Head. Under the terms of the agreement, Sachem Head has agreed to certain voting and standstill provisions. The company has also implemented board committee changes to expand innovation and operational oversight.

The new Board-level Innovation, Science and Technology Committee will focus on advancing and augmenting the company’s product pipeline and driving R&D optimization. Doyle will join the new committee, which will be chaired by director Dr. Deborah Kochevar, Dean Emerita of Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. To support the Committee’s mandate and ensure it receives the best external insights related to its R&D activities, Elanco is establishing an independent Science and Technology Advisory Board, which will be composed of leading experts. The Advisory Board will meet independently and with the Committee on a periodic basis.

Additionally, Elanco has enhanced the scope of its Board’s Finance Committee to emphasize operational initiatives, merger and acquisition integration, financial matters and margin expansion and related areas of oversight. Consistent with its revised mandate, the Committee has been retitled the Finance and Oversight Committee. This Committee will continue to be chaired by director John (J.P.) Bilbrey, retired CEO of The Hershey Company and Doyle, Ferguson, and Herendeen will join the Committee.

“We welcome the addition of Bill Doyle to the Elanco Board of Directors, an individual with highly-relevant industry experience and perspectives,” said R. David Hoover, chairman of Elanco’s Board of Directors. “Bill’s success in driving innovation and improving operations throughout his decades-long career as a healthcare executive, an investor and a director on the board of an animal health company made his appointment a clear choice at this critical juncture for Elanco.”