Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of LARSON as Part of Outdoors & Security Segment

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced it completed the acquisition of LARSON Manufacturing (“LARSON”), the North American market leading brand of storm, screen and security doors. LARSON is now part of Fortune Brands’ Outdoors & Security segment.

The Company completed the acquisition for a price, net of tax benefits, of approximately $660 million, which was funded with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility. With revenues of approximately $390 million, LARSON has approximately 1,200 associates and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota, with manufacturing operations in Brookings, South Dakota, Lake Mills, Iowa, Mocksville, North Carolina and Senatobia, Mississippi, in addition to central distribution centers in Albert Lea, Minnesota and Mocksville, North Carolina. The Company expects that the LARSON management team, associates and locations will remain in place.