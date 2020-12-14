 

Avid Bioservices Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,833,335 shares of its common stock, including 500,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering price was $9.00 per share, and the gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $34.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Avid Bioservices, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities and any remainder for general corporate purposes.

RBC Capital Markets acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Stephens Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The shares described above were offered by Avid Bioservices, Inc. pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering has also been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com or from Stephens Inc., Attn: Equity Syndicate, 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, by telephone at (501) 377-2000 or by email at prospectus@stephens.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, sale or solicitation of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 27 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid Bioservices, Inc.'s services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com.

Disclaimer

