 

LPL Financial Hires Brent Simonich as EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 22:10  |  26   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Brent Simonich has joined the firm as executive vice president, chief accounting officer and treasurer, effective today. In this role, Simonich will be responsible for shaping the forward-looking strategy, business objectives and corporate goals for LPL’s Controllership, Treasury and Procurement functions. He is based at the firm’s Carolinas campus and reports to Matt Audette, LPL managing director and chief financial officer.

“Brent is a proven industry leader with vast experience in a variety of different financial disciplines,” Audette said. “His leadership, integrity and passion for serving and supporting financial advisors will be a tremendous asset to the firm moving forward. We are pleased to welcome Brent to the LPL family and look forward to the many contributions he will make in this important role.”

Simonich joins LPL from E*TRADE, where he was most recently EVP and chief risk officer. He spent more than 21 years of his career at E*TRADE in various leadership roles, including corporate controller, principal accounting officer and chief financial officer of E*TRADE Securities. Prior to E*TRADE, Simonich worked at Seiler LLP as a certified public accountant. He holds Series 27 and 99 designations, and earned his bachelor’s degree in Business from California Polytechnic State University.

“I'm humbled and honored to join LPL at this exciting time in its history. The firm’s mission – to take care of advisors so they can take care of their clients – is an area of passion for me, and something I look forward to championing as a member of the leadership team. LPL is going through a period of tremendous growth, fueled by a Finance organization that is among the best in the industry. I’m proud to join this incredible team,” Simonich said.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.  Member FINRA/SIPC. 

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.  We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.


Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com


LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Hires Brent Simonich as EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Brent Simonich has joined the firm as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
LPL Financial Welcomes White Oak Investment Management
09.12.20
LPL Financial Awarded for Its Innovative M&A Solutions
09.12.20
LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Advisor Joe Mastroianni
08.12.20
LPL Financial Research Publishes Outlook 2021: Powering Forward
07.12.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Rosemont Financial Group
02.12.20
LPL Financial to Acquire Waddell & Reed’s Wealth Management Business and Enter Into Long-Term Partnership With Macquarie
30.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Nautica Wealth Advisors
23.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Verus Capital Partners
19.11.20
Adara Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services
16.11.20
$2b Wirehouse Team Joins LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners