Michael E. McCormack II joins CPS Technologies Corporation as Chief Operating Officer

Grant Bennett, CEO indicated, “The CPS Board of Directors has been conducting a search for a chief operating officer with the track record of accelerating growth, forming partnerships with customers to create new products, and taking new technology into the marketplace. Michael fits the bill perfectly – we are delighted he is joining CPS.

CPS today has a compelling and impressive pipeline of opportunities; most of which are in the early stages of commercialization and market penetration. Michael brings the skills, the drive, and the mindset to accelerate the commercialization and growth of these opportunities.”

Michael McCormack indicated, “I am excited to join CPS where my background in business development and new product expansion is so closely aligned with CPS’ strategic direction, and the opportunities CPS is pursuing.”

Michael joins CPS from AirBoss Defense Group where he was an Executive Vice President responsible for delivering urgently needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Federal agencies to combat COVID-19. AirBoss Defense Group previously merged with Critical Solutions International where Michael was CEO. Prior to that, Michael was the Executive Vice President for Mission Solutions Group responsible for Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions. After Mission Solutions Group purchased Marshall Communications Corporation Michael also served as President of Marshall Communications Corporation.

A native of Massachusetts, earlier in his career he was a program manager at General Dynamics Communications Systems in Taunton, Massachusetts, Senior Business Development Manager at Foster-Miller, Inc. of Waltham Massachusetts, and Executive Vice President, Land Systems Division of QinetiQ North America. He has also held several senior leadership positions in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

At Foster-Miller and QinetiQ, Michael led the effort to take developments in armor and robotics out of the laboratory, create real products addressing real problems, and build revenue streams of hundreds of millions of dollars. At Mission Solutions Group, Marshall Communications Corporation and Critical Solutions International, Michael identified opportunities, created partnerships, identified and led mergers and acquisitions, and very successfully sold, marketed, built and specified products into the defense, aerospace and communications markets; these are markets in which CPS has a growing presence.