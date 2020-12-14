 

Michael E. McCormack II joins CPS Technologies Corporation as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

NORTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) today announced that Michael E. McCormack II is joining CPS in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 4, 2021.

Grant Bennett, CEO indicated, “The CPS Board of Directors has been conducting a search for a chief operating officer with the track record of accelerating growth, forming partnerships with customers to create new products, and taking new technology into the marketplace. Michael fits the bill perfectly – we are delighted he is joining CPS.

CPS today has a compelling and impressive pipeline of opportunities; most of which are in the early stages of commercialization and market penetration. Michael brings the skills, the drive, and the mindset to accelerate the commercialization and growth of these opportunities.”

Michael McCormack indicated, “I am excited to join CPS where my background in business development and new product expansion is so closely aligned with CPS’ strategic direction, and the opportunities CPS is pursuing.”

Michael joins CPS from AirBoss Defense Group where he was an Executive Vice President responsible for delivering urgently needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Federal agencies to combat COVID-19. AirBoss Defense Group previously merged with Critical Solutions International where Michael was CEO. Prior to that, Michael was the Executive Vice President for Mission Solutions Group responsible for Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions. After Mission Solutions Group purchased Marshall Communications Corporation Michael also served as President of Marshall Communications Corporation.

A native of Massachusetts, earlier in his career he was a program manager at General Dynamics Communications Systems in Taunton, Massachusetts, Senior Business Development Manager at Foster-Miller, Inc. of Waltham Massachusetts, and Executive Vice President, Land Systems Division of QinetiQ North America. He has also held several senior leadership positions in the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

At Foster-Miller and QinetiQ, Michael led the effort to take developments in armor and robotics out of the laboratory, create real products addressing real problems, and build revenue streams of hundreds of millions of dollars. At Mission Solutions Group, Marshall Communications Corporation and Critical Solutions International, Michael identified opportunities, created partnerships, identified and led mergers and acquisitions, and very successfully sold, marketed, built and specified products into the defense, aerospace and communications markets; these are markets in which CPS has a growing presence.   

Seite 1 von 2
CPS Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michael E. McCormack II joins CPS Technologies Corporation as Chief Operating Officer NORTON, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) today announced that Michael E. McCormack II is joining CPS in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 4, 2021. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...