 

Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Closing of $86.2 Million Bought Deal and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering on a firm commitment basis of 19,161,667 shares of common stock of the Company, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase an additional 2,495,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $4.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Oncternal, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses were approximately $86.2 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the clinical and preclinical development of cirmtuzumab and TK216, preclinical development of its ROR1 CAR-T program, and for working capital.

The shares of common stock were offered by Oncternal pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-222268) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 22, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on January 5, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.   Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Oncternal Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Closing of $86.2 Million Bought Deal and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Cameco Temporarily Suspending Production at Cigar Lake Mine
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Riot Blockchain Announces 8 MW Pilot Project to Evaluate Latest Generation Immersion Module ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Oncternal Therapeutics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $75.0 Million
10.12.20
Oncternal Therapeutics Announces $40.0 Million Bought Deal Offering
07.12.20
Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Interim Phase 1/2 Data Update for Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
18.11.20
Oncternal Therapeutics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $22.5 Million
17.11.20
Oncternal Therapeutics Announces $20.0 Million Bought Deal Offering