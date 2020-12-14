Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Closing of $86.2 Million Bought Deal and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering on a firm commitment basis of 19,161,667 shares of common stock of the Company, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase an additional 2,495,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $4.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds to Oncternal, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses were approximately $86.2 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the clinical and preclinical development of cirmtuzumab and TK216, preclinical development of its ROR1 CAR-T program, and for working capital.

The shares of common stock were offered by Oncternal pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-222268) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 22, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on January 5, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock offered has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.