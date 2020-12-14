Starbucks to Participate at the Wolfe Research Consumer Access Day

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that Patrick Grismer, chief financial officer, will participate at the Wolfe Research Consumer Access Day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the company’s website at http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website through Wednesday, January 13, 2021.