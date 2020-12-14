CBRE Announces Industry-Leading Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Emission Target

CBRE has committed to reducing scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 68% by 2035 from the 2019 base year. This target covers GHG emissions from the company’s global operations and is aligned with the ambition of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. CBRE has committed to achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and to transitioning its vehicle fleet to electric vehicles.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved the company’s science-based target to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from both CBRE’s own operations and the properties it manages for investors and occupiers.

CBRE has also committed to an industry-leading target for emission reductions in the facilities and properties it manages around the world (Scope 3). CBRE will curb emissions in facilities it manages for occupiers worldwide by 79% per square foot by 2035. For properties it manages for investors worldwide, CBRE will reduce emissions 67% per square foot over the same timeframe. CBRE plans to achieve its Scope 3 target through partnership with its Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) and Property Management clients. The company manages nearly 7 billion square feet of corporate facilities and commercial properties worldwide.

Bob Sulentic, CBRE president and chief executive officer, said: “As the world’s largest manager of commercial properties, CBRE can play an outsized role in helping to limit the rise in global temperatures. We are deeply committed to using our expertise, resources and market influence to help our clients sharply reduce the emissions their properties generate and to applying best practices that improve the sustainability of our own operations. This is not only good for the planet—it is good business practice, period.”

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.

Earlier this year, CBRE was named to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the second year in a row and was ranked at #13 on the Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list.

