Boston Properties Recognized as Highest Ranked Office REIT in Newsweek’s 2021 Most Responsible Companies Ranking

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, today announced that it has earned a sector leader position, through its recognition as the highest ranked office REIT on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 list. BXP ranked second among all property companies, and 56th overall out of the 400 companies included on this year’s list.

“I am proud of this recognition and BXP’s leadership position in ESG. Our commitment to ESG is core to our operations and a point of pride for our employees and our communities,” said Owen Thomas, CEO of BXP. “‘Our ability to deliver leading environmental, social and governance performance, in addition to positive economic results, is important to our customer, shareholder, community and employee stakeholders.”

Newsweek’s program recognizes the most responsible U.S. companies spanning 14 industries based on detailed analysis covering Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. The analysis was carried out in a four-phase process by Statista Inc., with a pool of 2,000 companies that were screened using different criteria. The detailed analysis consisted of an independent survey among 7,500 U.S. citizens and research based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Annual Reports, CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports.

“We are one of America’s Most Responsible Companies because our team is comprised of America’s most responsible real estate professionals” said Ben Myers, Vice President, Sustainability, BXP. “Sustainability and social good are fundamental to our company culture from the board room to the boiler room and we work hard to strengthen ESG performance and transparency. Tackling ESG issues requires collective action, and we are encouraged to find ourselves leading the ESG journey with more of our stakeholders.”

BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups, including the Company’s recent achievement of the highest 5-star 2020 GRESB rating, ninth consecutive GRESB Green Star and an “A” disclosure score. The Company earned top marks in Leadership, Policies, and Reporting in the GRESB assessment, as well as several categories specific to sustainable operations. In addition, BXP is a recognized leader in environmental responsibility, having been awarded both 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and 2020 Best in Building Health. The Company has aligned its emissions reduction targets with climate science and, in 2020, completed the Science Based Targets Initiative approval process. BXP’s ESG Report outlines additional details on the Company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance disclosures and efforts.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com.

