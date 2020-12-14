UnitedHealthcare Introduces Enhancements for Wearable Device Well-being Program, Including Access to Apple Fitness+ at No Additional Cost

UnitedHealthcare has introduced enhancements to one of its national well-being programs, providing certain members access for at least six months – at no additional cost – to Apple Fitness+ for studio-style workout classes, powered by Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever it is convenient for them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005804/en/