UnitedHealthcare Introduces Enhancements for Wearable Device Well-being Program, Including Access to Apple Fitness+ at No Additional Cost
UnitedHealthcare has introduced enhancements to one of its national well-being programs, providing certain members access for at least six months – at no additional cost – to Apple Fitness+ for studio-style workout classes, powered by Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever it is convenient for them.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005804/en/
UnitedHealthcare Motion is a wearable device well-being program, enabling eligible enrollees to earn more than $1,000 per year by meeting certain daily activity targets. (Graphic: UnitedHealthcare)
UnitedHealthcare Motion, a wearable device well-being program available for purchase to employers across the country with self-funded and fully insured health plans, introduced several enhancements to eligible participants, which begin Jan. 1, including:
- UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees with Apple Watch will have access to Apple Fitness+ for at least six months at no additional cost, giving eligible program participants across the country access to inclusive and welcoming studio-style workouts powered by Apple Watch, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for running and walking), rowing and mindful cooldown. Eligible UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees will receive an email after Jan. 1 with instructions on how to redeem this offer. Following the extended trial, UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees may be able to apply program incentives to cover the Apple Fitness+ monthly subscription cost ($9.99). UnitedHealthcare Motion members are also able to apply program earnings toward the purchase price of Apple Watch, enabling participants to own – with a zero balance – the Apple Watch after approximately six months of meeting daily activity goals.
- Ability to earn financial rewards for physical activities besides walking** and a new Participation target, offering additional ways to help enable UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees to earn incentives for daily movement. Through a compatible wearable device, UnitedHealthcare Motion members will be able to devote at least 30 minutes to one of various alternative activities to meet the program’s daily Intensity target, including cycling, elliptical and swimming. Later in 2021, additional activities such as dancing, weightlifting and yoga may qualify. Through the new Participation target, UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees may earn more than $90 per year, offering what may be a more accessible daily walking target of 2,500 total steps. For UnitedHealthcare Motion members new to the program or starting to ramp up activity, the 2,500-step Participation target is designed to offer a more accessible and achievable walking goal.
Since inception, UnitedHealthcare Motion participants have collectively walked over 511 billion steps and earned more than $60 million in rewards. The program provides eligible participants access to smartwatches and activity trackers at no additional cost and as buy-up options, including state-of-the-art devices such as Apple Watch.
0 Kommentare