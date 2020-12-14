 

InfuSystem to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Rochester Hills, Michigan, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today announced that Rich DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer and Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, on a virtual platform.

To register for the virtual event, visit: https://ve.mysequire.com

View InfuSystem’s company profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/INFU

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, and Wound Therapy businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payor clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payor rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair.  Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. 


CONTACT: CONTACT:  
Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum
Lytham Partners, LLC
602-889-9700

