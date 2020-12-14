InfuSystem to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Rochester Hills, Michigan, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today announced that Rich DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer and Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, on a virtual platform.



To register for the virtual event, visit: https://ve.mysequire.com