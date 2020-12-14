Rice Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 14, 2020

CARNEGIE, Pennsylvania, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing December 14, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbols “RICE” and “RICE WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “RICE U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

