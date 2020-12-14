ERYTECH Completes Enrollment in TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in Second-Line Pancreatic Cancer

The trial recently accrued the required number of events for the planned interim superiority analysis, to be performed by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee. The results from the interim superiority analysis are expected to be reported in the first quarter of 2021. Since the interim analysis does not include an evaluation for futility, there will be two possible outcomes: the trial will either: (1) continue toward a final analysis, expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, or (2) be concluded early if compelling improvement in overall survival is demonstrated, in which case the Company expects to file for regulatory approval in the United States and in Europe in the second half of 2021.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted eryaspase Fast Track Designation as a potential second-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Eryaspase also benefits from Orphan Drug status in pancreatic cancer in both the United States and Europe.

“We are extremely pleased that the TRYbeCA-1 trial enrollement has continued to progress on schedule despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Dr. Iman El Hariry, Chief Medical Officer of ERYTECH. “This achievement is only possible because of the hard work of the study investigators, hospital staff at the trial sites, patients and their families. We look forward to the outcome of the planned interim analysis for superiority early next year.”