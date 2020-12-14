 

ERYTECH Completes Enrollment in TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in Second-Line Pancreatic Cancer

  • A total of 510 patients enrolled
  • Events required to trigger interim superiority analysis accrued
  • Interim superiority analysis expected in Q1 2021; final analysis in Q4 2021

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced the completion of enrollment in the TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial in second-line pancreatic cancer.

TRYbeCA-1, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating ERYTECH’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, has completed patient enrollment. A total of 510 patients participated in the trial, slightly above the target enrollment of 482 patients.

The trial recently accrued the required number of events for the planned interim superiority analysis, to be performed by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee. The results from the interim superiority analysis are expected to be reported in the first quarter of 2021. Since the interim analysis does not include an evaluation for futility, there will be two possible outcomes: the trial will either: (1) continue toward a final analysis, expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, or (2) be concluded early if compelling improvement in overall survival is demonstrated, in which case the Company expects to file for regulatory approval in the United States and in Europe in the second half of 2021.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted eryaspase Fast Track Designation as a potential second-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Eryaspase also benefits from Orphan Drug status in pancreatic cancer in both the United States and Europe.

We are extremely pleased that the TRYbeCA-1 trial enrollement has continued to progress on schedule despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Dr. Iman El Hariry, Chief Medical Officer of ERYTECH. “This achievement is only possible because of the hard work of the study investigators, hospital staff at the trial sites, patients and their families. We look forward to the outcome of the planned interim analysis for superiority early next year.”

