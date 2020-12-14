MediWound Continues Global Expansion with Distribution Agreement for NexoBrid in United Arab Emirates with Ghassan Aboud Group

“We are truly excited to partner with GAG to bring NexoBrid to the UAE,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “This partnership is an important consequence of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement signed recently between Israel and the UAE. GAG, through its healthcare arm, Gaelan Medical Trade LLC, has extensive knowledge and experience in wound care and has a strong reach into the major clinical institutions in the UAE. We are proud to enter into our first partnership in the Middle East, and believe that, together with GAG, we will be able to open up new opportunities for NexoBrid across the region, providing burn specialists with a new paradigm for the treatment of severe burns, which can improve patients' lives and the quality of their care.”

YAVNE, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced it has further expanded its NexoBrid global presence and entered the Middle Eastern markets with the signing of a distribution agreement granting Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG), an international conglomerate based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an exclusive right to market and distribute NexoBrid in UAE for the treatment of severe burns. Commercialization of NexoBrid in the UAE will commence upon securing regulatory approval, which is expected within a year.

Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group stated, “We are pleased to partner with MediWound to bring NexoBrid to our markets in the UAE. Our goal is always to pioneer, excel and make an impact, which we have been doing so for 26 years now. I am certain that with our extensive distribution network and market reach, and with MediWound's innovative drug we will be able to improve the standard of care of burn patients and I strongly believe NexoBrid will be an instrumental part of the future treatment for burn patients everywhere."

About NexoBrid

NexoBrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in Bromelain) is a topically administered biological product that enzymatically removes nonviable burn tissue, or eschar, in patients with deep partial and full-thickness thermal burns within four hours of application without harming viable tissue. NexoBrid is approved in the European Union and other international markets and has been designated as an orphan biologic drug in the United States, European Union, and other international markets. Vericel Corporation holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid. In January 2019, MediWound announced positive top-line results from the acute phase of the pivotal Phase 3 U.S. clinical study (DETECT) of NexoBrid in adult patients with deep partial-and full-thickness thermal burns up to 30 percent of total body surface area. The study met its primary endpoint of complete eschar removal compared to gel vehicle as well as all secondary endpoints compared to standard of care (SOC), including shorter time to eschar removal, a lower incidence of surgical eschar removal and lower blood loss during eschar removal. Safety endpoints, including the key safety endpoint of non-inferiority in time to complete wound closure compared with patients treated with SOC, were also achieved. In addition, the twelve-month and twenty-four-month follow-up safety data of cosmesis and function were found to be comparable between the treatment and SOC arms, and no new safety signals were observed. On September 16, 2020, the FDA accepted for review the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for eschar removal (debridement) in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns and was assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of June 29, 2021.