 

Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with PharmaCann at New York Property

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it entered into an amendment of the lease with PharmaCann Inc. (PharmaCann) in Hamptonburgh, New York, making available $31.0 million in funding for significant enhancements in production capacity and additional upgrades at the 127,000 square foot facility. The lease amendment also adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding and extended the term of the lease agreement. Assuming full payment of the additional funding, IIP’s total investment in the property will be $61.0 million. IIP originally acquired the New York property and entered into a long-term lease with PharmaCann in 2016.

In addition to this facility in New York, IIP owns and leases to PharmaCann regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio and Pennsylvania, comprising a total of approximately 363,000 square feet. Assuming full reimbursement of tenant improvements under the leases, IIP’s total investment in properties leased to PharmaCann is expected to be $167.5 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

PharmaCann is a leading multi-state cannabis operator with licenses in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Founded in 2014 with dispensaries operating under the brand Verilife, PharmaCann has raised over $200 million in equity to date, and has over 650 employees.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with PharmaCann in its expansion of the New York facility, the first property in our portfolio that now spans 64 properties across 16 states,” said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. “Since 2016, we have progressively supported PharmaCann as its go-to long-term real estate partner, and we are excited to take this next step with the PharmaCann team to significantly upgrade and enhance production capability at their New York facility, in a market experiencing tremendous and growing patient demand for high quality products.”

