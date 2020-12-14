 

Grid Dynamics Acquires Netherlands-based Daxx, Expands Footprint in Western Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced it has acquired Daxx, a Netherlands-based software development and technology consulting company.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with engineering centers situated in major tech hubs across Ukraine, Daxx brings more than 20 years experience in delivering highly differentiated software services to clients across a wide range of industry verticals. In addition to high-end software development, the company provides consulting services spanning agile process reengineering, lean development, and DevOps. Daxx serves customers in the Netherlands, Germany, U.K., and U.S., enjoying long-term relationships with high-growth start-ups and established software companies operating in the fields of digital media, healthcare, education, and high tech.

“We are very pleased to welcome Daxx into the Grid Dynamics family. This acquisition marks an important milestone in the company’s history. Amsterdam is a well-known innovation hub, and we are excited to make it our beachhead as we expand our client presence throughout Western Europe. Daxx and Grid Dynamics share a culture of technical innovation and excellence, accentuated by a deep focus on European delivery. This acquisition marks another step in our journey to become a company with truly global reach,” said Leonard Livschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Grid Dynamics.

“Becoming part of Grid Dynamics is a great opportunity for Daxx,” said Bart Kuyper, co-founder and Managing Director of Daxx. “Grid Dynamics is known for bringing digital transformation to top enterprises.” Jeroen Rijnen, co-founder and Managing Director of Daxx, added, “We are excited to become a part of the latest wave of digital disruption that is reshaping the entire industry landscape.”

About:

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency via technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture and global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the U.S. and Central and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

