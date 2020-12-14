Samsung Biologics Adopts Veeva Vault QMS to Unify Quality Management

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Samsung Biologics, an award-winning global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has adopted Veeva Vault QMS to streamline quality management on a single cloud platform. The addition of Vault QMS builds upon the company’s success with Veeva Vault QualityDocs for more efficient document control and management. Together as part of the Veeva Vault Quality Suite , Samsung Biologics is bringing together quality process and content management for improved visibility across their global processes.

“Veeva enables us to unify quality management for greater end-to-end control of quality manufacturing around the world,” said James Choi, senior vice president and CIO of Samsung Biologics. “With a modern technology foundation, we can deliver value-added services that help our customers stay ahead of changing business and regulatory requirements.”

Samsung Biologics provides development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services across the product lifecycle. The CDMO required a scalable system that would provide internal and external stakeholders with transparency into enterprise quality and document management processes.

Vault QMS is a modern cloud application that unifies quality management and easily incorporates Samsung Biologics’ internal organization, pharmaceutical and biotech customers, contract manufacturers, and suppliers into one quality process. This allows Samsung Biologics to better align its global processes for greater visibility and compliance throughout the product lifecycle.

“Samsung Biologics is an innovative company that is leading the way in modernizing quality manufacturing,” said Chris Shim, Veeva vice president R&D Asia. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Samsung Biologics and support their strategy to harmonize quality processes and meet the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry.”

To learn more about Veeva Vault Quality Suite, register to access exclusive content from the 2020 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit. The on-demand sessions feature case studies in quality and manufacturing and are only open to life sciences professionals.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault QMS, visit: veeva.com/QMS

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems