Schnitzer Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Date and Conference Call Webcast Details

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) today announced that the Company will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 and will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast of the call and the accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on Schnitzer’s website under Company > Investors > Event Calendar at www.schnitzersteel.com/events. The call will be hosted by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Peach, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

Replay Information