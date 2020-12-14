 

Veolia Successfully Issues New 3-Year Panda Bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 23:15  |  38   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has successfully issued two bonds for a total nominal amount of 1,5 billion Renminbis (ie 188 million Euros) on the Chinese domestic market (Panda Bond).

Veolia, the first ever French issuer on the Panda Bond market, has sold these bonds to Chinese and international investors. The bonds have a 3 year maturity and bear an interest rate of 4.45 %, which is in the lower part of the interest rate range that was proposed to investors (between 4.3 % and 5.1 %).

Veolia has been present in China for over 20 years and these issuances support Veolia's objective to continue to actively pursue growth in China, where the Group operates more than 80 projects in more than 40 cities.

The fact that Veolia is a repeat issuer on this market and the pricing which was achieved are a signal of the significant appreciation of Veolia’s credit quality, and investors’ confidence in the future development of the Group in China.

...

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 178 780 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 41 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 50 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.19 billion in 2019 (USD 30 billion). www.veolia.com

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia Successfully Issues New 3-Year Panda Bonds Regulatory News: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) has successfully issued two bonds for a total nominal amount of 1,5 billion Renminbis (ie 188 million Euros) on the Chinese domestic market (Panda Bond). Veolia, the first ever French issuer on the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Square and POWDR Bring New Commerce Tech to the Ski Slopes
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Moderna Confirms Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Health to Supply Singapore with mRNA Vaccine ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Veolia Provides Experts From Suez Works Councils With Privy Documents on Its Project
08.12.20
Suez Merger Project: Veolia Confirms That the Works Councils Information & Consultation Process Has Begun and That Veolia Will Recover All Its Rights as of February 5th, 2021
02.12.20
Veolia Environnement: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital
19.11.20
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s “stichting-foundation” in the Netherlands
19.11.20
Veolia Will Recover All of Its Rights No Later Than February 5, 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
650
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF