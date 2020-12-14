Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 14 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Espen Lundaas, CFO and primary insider, has on 14 December 2020 been allocated 150,000 shares in the Company in the Private Placement at a price of NOK 2.10 per share through his controlled company EL Investment AS. After the transaction, Espen Lundaas and associated companies have a holding of 2,000,000 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act