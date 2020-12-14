Hawkins, Inc. Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

A pool of over 2,000 companies were screened on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of 7,500 U.S. residents.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021. The list recognizes the top 400 companies spanning 14 industries in three areas of Corporate Social Responsibility – environmental, social, and corporate governance.

“We are excited to share how we are working to provide sustainable solutions, while investing in our people by paying good wages and providing top-tier benefits and giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As we look ahead, we remain firmly committed to providing products that reduce our customers’ overall environmental footprint, and to supporting our employees, customers, and communities.”

Hawkins, Inc. is committed to being a responsible, sustainable supplier, to producing and distributing products that help keep the environment clean, increasing our energy efficiency, investing in our communities, and treating our employees fairly and ethically.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 44 facilities in 20 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

Attachment

CONTACT: Contacts:Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Chief Financial Officer 612/331-6910 Jeff.Oldenkamp@HawkinsInc.com