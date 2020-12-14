 

Swiss Water Announces Appointment of New Chair

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the company”) today announced that Donald Tringali was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors of the company, effective immediately.

Don Tringali is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Augusta Advisory Group, a US-based boutique financial and business consulting firm providing a full range of executive, operations and corporate advisory services to leading public and private companies in a wide array of industries. He brings over 30 years of experience as a business lawyer, C-level executive, independent corporate director and board advisor to his new role. Mr. Tringali holds a BA in Economics from UCLA and a JD (Juris Doctor) degree from Harvard Law School.

Mr. Tringali became a director of the Company on July 20, 2020 at which time the Board announced its intention to appoint him Chair within approximately six months following his appointment. Diane Fulton, who has served as Interim Chair since July 20, 2020, will step down as Interim Chair but will remain a member of the Board.

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary SWISS WATER Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia. 

CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Frank Dennis, Director, President and CEO
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 604.420.4050
Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com
Website: investor.swisswater.com

