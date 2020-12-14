Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC to Establish Leading Platform in Telecommunication Services
DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM), (“Primoris” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty contracting services in
North America, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (“Future Infrastructure” or “FIH”) from Tower Arch Capital LLC
(“Tower Arch”) and other interest holders in an all cash transaction valued at $620 million.
Future Infrastructure is a leading provider of non-discretionary maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services to the telecommunication, regulated gas utility and infrastructure end markets. For the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020, FIH generated total revenue of $342 million, total adjusted earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) of $66 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19 percent.
Strategic Advantages and Benefits
- Establishes a robust platform in the large and growing Telecommunication Services market; which is benefitting from multi-year tailwinds due to significant fiber deployments to support last-mile broadband capacity, the Internet of Things (“IoT”), 5G technology, and substantial growth in data consumption;
- Complements and further strengthens Primoris’ existing utility services capabilities while introducing a number of potential cross-selling opportunities; and
- Accelerates Primoris’ ongoing portfolio transition towards higher growth, higher margin, and recurring revenue under Master Service Agreements (“MSA”).
Financial Advantages and Benefits
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year and to enhance pro forma top line growth, gross margin and EBITDA and free cash flow generation;
- Primoris anticipates significant tax benefits arising from the transaction with an expected net present value of at least $80 million;
- Within 24 – 30 months after the close of the transaction, Primoris expects annual cost savings of at least $10 million from initiatives focused on: financial and IT systems, insurance programs savings and equipment spend optimization, among other factors.
- Pro forma for the transaction Primoris net leverage remains comfortably below 3.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020.
Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, said, “This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategic and operational goals and represents a defining moment for Primoris. It moves us meaningfully into a market we have been targeting and does so in a way that establishes a new, robust platform while creating additional opportunities for our existing services.”
0 Kommentare