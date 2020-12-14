 

Saga Pure ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade – Disclosure of large shareholding

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 14 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

Øystein Stray Spetalen, director and primary insider, has on 14 December 2020 been allocated 4,762,000 shares in the Company in the Private Placement at a price of NOK 2.10 per share through his controlled company Tycoon Industrier AS. After the transaction, Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies have a holding of 195,391,799 shares in the Company. As a consequence of this allocation and the Private Placement, Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies now have a total holding of 47.76% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




